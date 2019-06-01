The fan-loved HBO comedy, Silicon Valley, is ending its run after six seasons on the premium cable network with a final season composed of seven episodes, set to release later this year. The Bay Area spoof, which launched in 2014, will join popular series Game of Thrones and Veep as long-running HBO series airing their final seasons in 2019."Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us. We'll miss it desperately, but we've always let Pied Piper's journey guide the way, and Season Six seems to be the fitting conclusion," said executive producers, Mike Judge and Alec Berg, in a statement. "We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there’s only so much we can do to make the world a better place."

Silicon Valley emerged as a critical favorite in its earlier seasons, and follows the ups and downs of tech entrepreneur Richard Hendricks (played by Thomas Middleditch) as he creates a data-compression startup and attempts to make it in a fiercely competitive industry. The comedy went on to garner multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, but never managed to take home any major awards.

The series did, however, further the careers of many of its (virtually all-male) cast members, including leads Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani (now an Oscar nominee), Zach Woods, Martin Starr and T.J. Miller. In a highly publicized incident that occurred last summer, one of the show's features, Alice Westerlund - who appeared for a 6-episode run - accused the cast of breeding a toxic work environment for women. The actress called out one of the show's stars, none other than T.J Miller, for being a "bully" and a "petulant brat."

Even with Silicon Valley coming to an end, Judge and Berg will remain in business with HBO. Judge, the creator of Beavis and Butthead, has animated series Tales From the Tour Bus at Cinemax, while former Seinfeld writer Berg is the co-showrunner of HBO's Bill Hader comedy Barry.