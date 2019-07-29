Silas Unleashes "1998" Freestyle

Logic's BobbyBoy Records signee Silas has returned on a rampage with the delivery of his latest "1998" freestyle. The new flip serves as a means of introducing fans to the pending arrivals of the Maryland native's forthcoming 1998 album, set to get here sometime in August.

The cut takes on a boom bap-influenced backdrop as Silas seamlessly glides over, making for an impressive entrance for those just getting acquainted with the young emcee, displaying familiar regard for artistry and an impalpable hunger found in his label boss. "1998" freestyle is attached to a visual clip that keeps things fairly simple as Silas is positioned against an atmospheric cityscape laced in neon as he recited his lines.

Quotable Lyrics

I was 11 when I first started rapping shit

Figured that I'd go platinum right off the bat and shit

Funny how this life work and, yeah dawg the people changed

Swear this verse is light work, I'm about to crush the game