Sheff G Drops Surprise New EP "Just 4 Y'all" With Rich The Kid, Lil Tjay, & More

One of the most important characters in Brooklyn's drill scene, Sheff G has been turning heads for the last few years. He's flexed an impressive campaign in 2020, including his still-fresh One And Only tape. Already, he's returned for a short-and-sweet offering with some of his closest friends.

Just 4 Y'all is the latest surprise project from Sheff G, containing five new songs with a list of star-studded features. The five-pack includes Rich The Kid, Lil Tjay, Jay Critch, Sleepy Hallow, King Von, and Eli Fross.

Made specifically to bang in the whip, Sheff G is providing part of this summer's soundtrack with his brand new collection, teasing us with more to come in the future.

Tracklist:

1. PICASSO (with King Von, Jay Critch, & Eli Fross)

2. SAY THAT (with Rich The Kid)

3. MELODY (with Lil Tjay)

4. MAKE IT HAPPEN (with Sleepy Hallow)

5. BLACK SHEEP