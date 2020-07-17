mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sheff G Drops Surprise New EP "Just 4 Y'all" With Rich The Kid, Lil Tjay, & More

Alex Zidel
July 17, 2020 10:47
Sheff G drops speaker-knocking surprise pack "Just 4 Y'all" with features from Rich The Kid, Lil Tjay, Jay Critch, Sleepy Hallow, King Von, and Eli Fross.


One of the most important characters in Brooklyn's drill scene, Sheff G has been turning heads for the last few years. He's flexed an impressive campaign in 2020, including his still-fresh One And Only tape. Already, he's returned for a short-and-sweet offering with some of his closest friends.

Just 4 Y'all is the latest surprise project from Sheff G, containing five new songs with a list of star-studded features. The five-pack includes Rich The Kid, Lil Tjay, Jay Critch, Sleepy Hallow, King Von, and Eli Fross. 

Made specifically to bang in the whip, Sheff G is providing part of this summer's soundtrack with his brand new collection, teasing us with more to come in the future.

Listen below.

Tracklist:

1. PICASSO (with King Von, Jay Critch, & Eli Fross)
2. SAY THAT (with Rich The Kid)
3. MELODY (with Lil Tjay)
4. MAKE IT HAPPEN (with Sleepy Hallow)
5. BLACK SHEEP

