Sheck Wes Tries To Recreate The Magic On "Sadio Mane (YNWA)"

The phone keeps on ringing for Sheck Wes these days. The Cactus Jack Records artist hit it big with "Mo Bamba" and now, he's trying to make his next hit, which is equally inspired by a sports star. Thanks to young Shecky, Bamba can walk around town with his own theme song. Today, the Senegalese rapper is looking to recreate his success by crafting a song for Sadio Mané, a soccer star who also hails from the same country.

The song popped up on Sheck Wes' SoundCloud account today and you can bet that it will pick up a hefty amount of streams throughout the day. Considering his formula hasn't changed much, there's a possibility that this picks up and earns placement on the Billboard charts. Since "Mo Bamba" though, Sheck has been the subject of much controversy and he's been unable to bust out another hit. Could this be the one?

This will surely get play in the Liverpool locker room but will you be bumping it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sadio Mané, Mané Sadio

Told me that you'll never walk alone, I know, I know

I took a loss today but I still wake up to my roll

Putting danger on the pitch

It's stains up on the kit