Although Shazam! Didn't stun box offices earlier this year when it was released, it did garner rave reviews from moviegoers and critics alike. So it is no surprise the DC Comics and Warner Bros. have decided to greenlight a sequel. Shazam! 2 is slated for an April 1, 2022 release, giving the talented actors in the film just enough time to grow, but not too much. Zachary Levi hinted that Shazam! 2 may get a sequel sooner than later, due to the age of the actors in the film. “If we don’t shoot another movie real quick, then they’re just gonna be men,” Levi said of his co-stars Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer. “There’s no point in saying ‘Shazam’ to transform, they’re already transformed! So that’s all I can tell you about the sequel, but I’m very excited to get into it, making it, and I hope you all enjoy it when we do."

Shazam! 2 drops three months after Black Adam, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the titular antihero. Black Adam and Shazam are enemies, so expect those two films to tie into each other, leading to some type of showdown between Levi and Johnson. Black Adam hits theaters on December 22, 2021.