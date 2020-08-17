Renown actress Sharon Stone called out "non-mask wearers," after her sister was diagnosed with COVID-19. Stone says her immunocompromised sister is still in the hospital.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19," Stone wrote on Instagram. "This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5-day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please 💜."

Kelly posted a photo on her Instagram of herself and her husband warning followers to be cautious during the pandemic: “This is us. March 13. Drove to our paradise in Montana. We thought COVID wouldn’t and couldn’t find us,” she wrote. “No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human. Now fighting for a breath. You don’t want COVID.”

“I beg you to know that this is real," she says in another post. "I’m gasping for every breath, with oxygen. Please do this for the people that you love. Stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding that everyone wear a mask. You never, ever, want to feel like this. I promise you, I only have love in my heart, and it is breaking for people that can’t breathe.”

