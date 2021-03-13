After fiercely defending her "friend" Piers Morgan following accusations that he's made racist and misogynistic remarks, Sharon Osbourne was feeling the heat. Following Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan continued his vitriol against the former Royal couple. Morgan has continuously vocalized disdain for Markle, but he's admitted in a past interview that he went out on a date with her many years ago but she rejected him. Morgan stated that they seemed to have a nice time and he liked her, and after leaving their date, Meghan went to a party where she met Harry and never spoke to Morgan again.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Some believe that Morgan's ongoing criticisms of Markle are because he's bitter, but he claims he's the victim of "racist bullying." When confronted over his recent comments about Markle, Morgan exited his co-hosting gig on Good Morning Britain and handed in his resignation. The Talk's Sharon Osbourne came to his defense and caught backlash of her own, and when she discussed it on The Talk with her co-hosts, she lashed out at Sheryl Underwood who attempted to explain to her why people were upset with Morgan.

Osbourne's reaction garnered a scathing response from the public and other media professionals, and now she's returned with an apology for her explosive display. "To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry," wrote Osbourne. "I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over."

"There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast!" Read her apology in full and check out a few reactions below.