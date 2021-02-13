We couldn't ease on by this holiday without the Kardashian-Jenner crew sharing their take on the loved-up season. They're known for their family photos that highlight just how rich and beautiful they are, and Valentine's Day is no different—aside from the fact that they're posing in bra and panties sets. Sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner recently shared a sneak peek into their photoshoot where the trio wore matching barely-there 'fits. Each showed off their physique as they posed for the photographer, and the clip, along with photos, quickly went viral. Soon, even Piers Morgan was giving his opinion about the reality star sisters, but not everyone cared for his assessment.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"If I were Kim & Kylie, I’d stop being photographed with Kendall," the talk show host wrote alongside a photo of the sisters. Soon, people accused Morgan of pitting women against each other and ranking the famous siblings, but it didn't seem to shake the controversial figure. There also seemed to be a split reaction to Morgan's tweet because the public couldn't agree if he was insulting or complimenting Kendall.

Check out more from the ladies' photoshoot, see Morgan's post, and read through a few reactions below.



Twitter