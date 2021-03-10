After their primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed new information about why decided to leave their royal posts. The two-hour special that premiered on CBS Sunday night included shocking details about Markle's mental health and the royal family's concerns about how dark the couple's first-born child's skin might be. The interview is still a major topic of conversation with many people standing in support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

On Tuesday night, Beyoncé extended her support to Markle with a post on her official website. "Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership," Beyoncé wrote alongside a photo of the two women meeting for the first time with their husbands at the London premiere of The Lion King in 2019. She continued, "We are all strengthened and inspired by you."

This isn't the first time Queen Bey has shown her support for the Duchess of Sussex. Before meeting for the first time, Beyoncé gave her a subtle shout-out at the BRIT Awards in February 2019. In an acceptance video for best international group, The Carters - Beyoncé and Jay-Z, stood in front of a custom painting of Markle and turned around to look at the portrait after their speech.

Many others have shown their support for Markle, including Serena Williams and Chrissy Teigan, while others have tried to disparage Markle. Following the highly-viewed interview, Piers Morgan inserted himself in the conversation on Good Morning Britain on Monday. "I don't believe a word she says, Meghan Markle," Morgan said. "I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report and that fact that she fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible."

On Tuesday, Morgan stormed off set after his own co-host, Alex Beresford, condemned his comments. It was later revealed that Morgan quit his job on Good Morning Britain, but he still stands by his comments on Markle.

Regardless of the oncoming negativity, Markle and her family have an overwhelming amount of support from people that have faced racial issues within their own families. Here's a quick look at how Markle inspired others to speak on their own experiences.

