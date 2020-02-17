NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, like the rest of the basketball world, is still coming to grips with the tragic death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. In the weeks since Kobe's passing, Shaq has tried to help himself, and others, cope by speaking candidly about his big brother-little brother relationship with Bryant, leading a roaring "KOBE" chant outside of Staples Center, and hosting his most memorable Super Bowl "Fun House" event in honor of all the crash victims.

As a further tribute to the Black Mamba, Shaq recently hopped in the booth for a freestyle, during which he compared the dominant duo to Puffy and Biggie, or Snoop and Dr. Dre.

"Fuck the beef man, i'm just being real with ya. Kobe Bryant rest in power, man I fuckin miss ya. I hate watchin' these ballers they little soft suckas, wish you was still playin, dunkin on these mothafuckas." "Who realer than me? Realer than he? You can say Magic and Kareem or Mike and Scottie P, we was like Puff and B.I.G. We was like Snoop and D.R.E, you can't say Kob without sayin me."

Check out the full track in the tweet embedded below.

While speaking with co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Dwyane Wade in the aftermath of Bryant's passing, Shaq attempted to put into words just how much pain he is experiencing.

"I haven't felt a pain that sharp in a while. Forty-seven-years-old... lost two grandmothers, lost a sarge, lost my sister, and now I lost a little brother. Our names will be attached together for what we did. People always ask about our relationship and I tell them it's just like me and Charles [Barkley]. You got two strong-minded people that are gonna get it done their way, gonna say certain things. The respect will never be lost. But when it comes to being inside the lines and winning, that's what me and him, that's what we did."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images