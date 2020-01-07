Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have proven to be one of the most dominant tandems in the NBA today, but they couldn't hold a candle to the duo of Shaq and Kobe. At least, that's what Shaq thinks.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, The Diesel was asked the hypothetical question: Who would win in a two-on-two, he and Kobe Bryant in their prime or LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Hall of Fame center left no doubt, saying "hell yes" he and the Black Mamba would reign supreme.

"Yes. Hell yes. Of course [we'd win]," O'Neal said. "Cause there's only one contributing factor. Who's gonna guard me?"

In their first season as teammates, LeBron and AD have led the Lakers back to the top of the Western Conference with a record of 29-7, trailing only the Milwaukee Bucks for the best mark in the NBA. As we know, Shaq and Kobe captured three straight NBA titles during their run as teammates in LaLa Land and there was nobody on God's green Earth capable of containing Superman.

Let us know where you stand on the Shaq & Kobe vs LeBron & AD debate.