Shaquille O'Neal's annual Super Bowl bash is still a go, despite the fact that the big fella is still deeply grieving the loss of his little brother Kobe Bryant. Shaq took to instagram on Wednesday to explain why he feels it's necessary to follow through with the party in Miami this weekend, and revealed that all of the proceeds will go to each of the families impacted by the tragic helicopter crash.

Harry How/Getty Images

Writes Shaq:

"Been going back and forth the past couple of days on if I should even have my event in Miami this weekend. Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his family mean to me and my family. But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life. So let's do just that. I'll be dedicating and donating all my proceeds from Friday night's Fun House to all the families who lost loved ones and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. Together we will celebrate all those who lost their lives in Sunday's tragedy. RIP my brother, my friend and my homie, The Black Mamba. Until we meet again."

Shaq's Fun House - part festival, part carnival - will be held at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, Florida this Friday, January 31st from 9pm-3am ET. Pitbull, Diddy, Tiesto, Diplo, DaBaby, Carnage and others are slated to perform. Click here for more details.