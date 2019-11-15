The NBA season has only just begun but Shaq, Charles Barkley and the rest of the NBA on TNT crew are already in mid-season form. Last week alone we saw Barkley reignite his beef with the women of San Antonio, Shaq abuse Chuck in a wrestling ring, and the two of them roast Hassan Whiteside.

Shaq kept the ball rolling on Thursday night, as he took to instagram after last night's show to call out The Round Mound of Rebound for wearing "thong slacks."

Inside the NBA fans know that the two Hall of Famers are constantly going at one another, but sometimes it's even more entertaining when they team up to go after someone else - such as Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee or, most recently, Hassan Whiteside.

Next Thursday's NBA on TNT slate includes Blazers at Bucks followed by Pelicans at Suns. Given Shaq's rap beef with Damian Lillard, the recent remarks about Whiteside and Portland's signing of Carmelo Anthony, the dynamic duo should have plenty of jokes to go around.