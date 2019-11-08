NBA Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have been extremely unimpressed by Hassan Whiteside's play so far this season with the Portland Trail Blazers and they stated their opinions loud and clear during Thursdays' edition of Inside The NBA.

During halftime of the Blazers' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Shaq blasted Whiteside for playing with "no effort," especially considering he's in a contract year. The Chuckster added, “His strength is going to the bank twice a month and stealing money.”

Whiteside was informed of their comments following the 107-101 loss at Staples Center. The 30-year old center told reporters that he expects Shaq to talk shit about the Blazers all year because of the way Dame killed him during their brief rap feud.

“I expect Shaq to diss. Dame killed him in a rap battle. We ain’t going to hear anything positive from Shaq ever again.” As far as Shaq's remark about the lack of effort, Whiteside added, “You can’t average a double-double and not give an effort. You can’t get all those rebounds without an effort. I would love to tell them to go try.”

Whiteside is in the final year of a four-year, $98 million contract he inked with the Miami Heat back in 2016. He finished with 17 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks last night, and is averaging 14.7 & 13 through the first seven games.

Check out his response to Shaq & Chuck in the videos embedded below.