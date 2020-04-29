These are strange, trying times we're living in. Millions of people are struggling from day-to-day and many families are consumed with trying to keep their households healthy and safe from COVID-19. Sadly, even with "Stay Home" orders in place, people still need to commute. In Lousiana, a tragic car crash resulted in the deaths of two children: 11-year-old Keshon Batiste and 12-year-old Trayvon Alexander. The two boys were passengers in the backseat of a vehicle when the person behind the wheel reportedly ran a stop sign, went through a ditch, and finally hit a tree.



Tasos Katopodis / Stringer / Getty Images

It's reported that Trayvon's family was able to cover his funeral costs, but Keshon's loved ones were having a difficult time coming up with all of the money needed to lay him to rest. They launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign and once someone told Shaq about the story, he reached out and paid the remaining balance of approximately $4K.

This isn't the first time Shaq has pulled a good deed such as this. Last year, Shaq covered the funeral costs for Jazmine Barnes, a seven-year-old who was shot and killed while riding in the car with her mother. Two men pulled alongside the vehicle and opened fire in a violent incident that was a tragic case of mistaken identity, according to police.

