Keshon Batiste
Pop Culture
Shaq Covers Funeral Costs For 11-Year-Old Killed In Car Crash
Shaq wanted to help a grieving family lay their 11-year-old son to rest following a car crash that resulted in his death and the loss of a 12-year-old.
By
Erika Marie
Apr 28, 2020
