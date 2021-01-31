Tom Brady is about to play in his 10th Super Bowl next Sunday and if you know anything about sports, then you know just how incredible of an accomplishment that is. So far, Brady is 6-3 in his career when it comes to the Super Bowl although next Sunday could be his toughest task yet as he will be taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady is still eliciting a ton of praise heading into the Super Bowl, specifically from Shaq who recently spoke to TMZ Sports about the magnitude of what Brady is accomplishing. As he explained, the Patriots completely did him dirty and now, Brady is having the final laugh.

"The way he came in ... this is his 10th Super Bowl and [to] play with a franchise and then the franchise kinda [says], 'Oh, you're old, bye!' and he said 'Okay, you don't wanna take care of me, after all, I did for this city? Watch this! [Then he] goes to another a city, promises them a Super Bowl and delivers. Woo," Shaq exclaimed. It remains to be seen whether or not Brady will be able to win that seventh championship although if there is one thing for certain, it's that his legacy simply cannot be questioned.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

