You'd think that by 2019, most people would be familiar with the scams that permeate technology. Yet, people still send money to robo-callers who claim to be from the IRS, they wire transfer thousands to their out-of-country lovers that they meet on dating sites, and they give money to celebrity social media accounts posing to be their favorite famous figures. Scams will never die as long as there's a sucker to be had, and according to Shaggy, someone is using his likeness to swindle his fans.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

The "It Wasn't Me" singer took to his Instagram to issue a warning to his admirers because he'd been made aware that someone out there is posing as him in an attempt to siphon money. "It has come to my attention that there have been posts online from people purporting to be me and hitting up my fans for money while making false claims that they owe me something," he wrote. "I would like to make it clear that these are nothing more than an internet scam."

"They are not from me nor do they represent me in any way," he continued. "It saddens me that this has become our reality & that innocent people are being dragged in to this ridiculousness. My best advice is to please not engage with these fake accounts. Thank you. One love to all my wonderful fans." Have you ever fallen victim to an internet or telephone scam?