Shaggy knows a thing or two about moving in silence. When a close friend was caught mid-affair, Shaggy was there to provide guidance. Since then, his word has become nothing short of bond. Today, TMZ took a moment to connect with the reggae icon during an impromptu meet-and-greet, and for whatever reason, decided that Blueface's recently unearthed sexcapades were a worthwhile line of questioning. Should you be unaware of how deep Blueface's hedonistic demeanor runs, look to his interview with Big Boy TV, in which he admitted to being sexually active with over one thousand women.

A libertine to the core, Blueface seemed rather proud of his tome-sized "little black book." Not to mention, he claimed the number climbed during a six-month window, which means he was having sex with an approximated one hundred and sixty-six women every month. Never tell him the odds; especially not STD statistics. Upon hearing about Blueface's sheer volume, Shaggy aka Mr. Lover couldn't help but crack a smile - after all, he did once go by "Mr. Lover."

"He's a happy guy I would think," replies Shaggy. When asked for any advice from an OG, Shaggy offers a bit of sage wisdom. "Use protection," he says. As for kids, Shaggy thinks Blueface will be more than equipped for the emergence of a potential secret love-child. "He's making money, he's good."