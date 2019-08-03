NBC News reports that at least 19 people have died while nearly 40 have been injured in a mass shooting that took place in an El Paso, Texas shopping complex.

It was earlier on Saturday (Agust 3rd) that a gunman opened fire inside of a Walmart housed in the complex. Police currently have one suspect, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, in custody.

Crusius, from the Dallas area, allegedly began to fire shots inside of the busy store during the height of back-to-school shopping with several victims being identified as children as young as 2-years-old.

“I thought it was just like loud boxes being dropped or something until they got closer and closer,” a Walmart associate told NBC affiliate KTSM. "That’s when I looked at my co-worker, and we looked at each other like shocked and scared.”

I got all the people that I could, I even found a little girl that was missing from her parents, and I got her, too. I tried to get as many people as I could out,” she added.

While law enforcement initially released reports of multiple shooters, police have stated that the gunman acted alone.

The Cielo Vista shopping mall sits near the Texas-Mexico border and is noted as a popular shopping destination for Texans and Mexicans alike.

"We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders," Walmart issued in a statement posted on Twitter. "We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate."