The brains behind Superbad, Sausage Party and Neighbors are back again to drop off another comedy hit dubbed Good Boys. The R-rated film follows a trio of middle schoolers who get invited to a party but freak out once they realize they don't know how to kiss. As a way to gain tips, Max (Brady Noon) steals his dad's drone to spy on neighbors who they think are kissing.

"But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max’s dad gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls," the video description reads.

The film is directed by Gene Stupnitsky, known for his writing chops on The Office. Gene previously spoke about his middle school days, detailing how they were just as uncomfortable as the film may depict. "Yeah, middle school was not sentimental, it was horrible," he said. "I think it's everyone’s toughest years."

The film hits theaters on August 16th - peep the official trailer below and let us know if you're into it.