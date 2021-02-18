Two leading forces in the sports world met up once again at the Australian Open semifinals. The world watched as Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams faced off as the public took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the match. In the end, Osaka defeated Williams 6-3, 6-4. This is Osaka's journey to her fourth major championship if she takes the title, and following the match, Osaka told reporters that she grew up idolizing Williams and it's been a "dream" to compete against her.



Serena Williams met with reporters, as well, and during a press conference, the superstar sports icon was brought to tears. "I made so many errors today," said Williams who looked as if she'd been crying. "I just made so many errors." She went on to take several questions from reporters, but seemed to fold when someone asked her about those "errors" and if she was just having "one of those bad days at the office."

"I don't know," Serena said as her voice cracked. She quickly let everyone know that she was done with answering questions and she quickly made her exit. On Instagram, she penned a thankful message in a caption to a photo of herself. "Melbourne and my Australian fans- Today was not ideal outcome or performance but it happens... I am so honored to be able to play in front of you all. Your support -your cheers, I only wish I could have done better for you today. I am forever in debt and grateful to each and everyone single one of you. I love you. I love you. I love you. I adore you."

