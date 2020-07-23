This is what people mean when they speak about generational wealth. Sports icon Serena Williams is hailed as being one of the best tennis players to ever pick up a racket, but the champion's most rewarding title is that of "mother." Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian often share adorable photos of their daughter Olympia, and on Tuesday (July 21), the proud parents revealed that their two-year-old is now a partial owner of a soccer team.



Hannah Peters / Staff / Getty Images

The Los Angeles-based soccer team boasts investors like Jennifer Garner, Uzo Aduba, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, and Alex Ohanian. "I am proud to be a part of this wonderful group working to bring a women's professional football club to Los Angeles. Chiefly, because I'm a fan of the game, but also because I believe there is massive potential for the sport and it's been undervalued by too many people for far too long," said Ohanian in a statement.

"As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my two-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front-row seat to this revolution. I'm personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women's sports is important to my wife and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter." They couple also shared the news over on Olympia's Twitter account. You can check that out below.