Goddess athlete Serena Williams has melted many hearts, but this time, it is her daughter that is getting the attention. The talented athlete and esteemed mother took her 2-year-old toddler to the tennis courts this past weekend, and posted some accompanying pictures. The mother-daughter duo sported matching outfits of purple. Serena's toddler, Alexis Olympia, showed off her tennis knowledge by holding up her racket and also stretching alongside her mom.

Serena and Alexis Olympia are masters of the matching outfit game. They display their on-point fashion on Instagram for loving fans to eat up. Not only is she being a dope mother, but Serena is also ready to get back into competitive mode. Last month, the 23-time Grand Slam champion declared that she is ready to return to tennis and play at the 2020 U.S. Open in Queens this August. "This announcement has been on my mind all day, but ultimately, I really cannot wait to return to New York and play the U.S. Open 2020," she stated in the announcement. "I feel like the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring like everything is amazing and everything is perfect and everyone is safe."

