Serena Williams opened up about how difficult it can be to raise a child while also being the top athlete in the world. The tennis superstar penned an honest, emotional message on a photo of her 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. asleep on her chest, where she shared the struggles she endures trying to juggle motherhood with her professional sports career.

"I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy," Serena wrote on the post. "I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama @olympiaohanian. #nofilter #nomakeup #nohairbursh lol #justme."

Phil Walter/Getty Images

Serena has previously opened up about how terrifying her experience was giving birth to Alexis in 2017, as it almost resulted in her losing her life. Describing the various complications that led to her "almost dying," Serena expressed how "grateful" she was to the medical professionals who "knew exactly how to handle this complicated turn of events." She noted that "if it weren't for their professional care, I wouldn't be here today." Back in January, Serena won her first title since giving birth to Alexis. She nabbed the trophy for the ASB Classic tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, beating her fellow American opponent, Jessica Pegula, 6-3, 6-4.