Selena Gomez hasn't dropped off an album since 2015’s Revival. While she's been featured on some singles here and there, fans are really here for a full body of work from the singer and it looks like it's finally complete. Selena paid a visit to Jimmy Fallon's late night talk show and discussed the project and how she feels so relieved that it's finally finished.



Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

“I’m actually done. I have to do a few finishing things with it, but I’m just relieved. It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album," she said, as seen in the clip below. "It’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally, that, how was I gonna capture that, and how was I going to actually feel good about what I was saying? So I just kept going and I’m relieved now.”

As for the genre, it will be pop-focused. “I think there’s always going to be a sense of strong pop in my music, but I definitely explored more with electric guitar, a lot of more soulful tracks underneath things, acoustic guitar," she explained. "It all kind of hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music.”

There's no word on when the tape will arrive, but at least we know it's coming soon.