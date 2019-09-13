Sebastian Telfair has had a hellish last few weeks as he was convicted of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and was also sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for that crime. Telfair was actually facing 15 years in prison for that charge but was able to get the judge to show just a little bit of compassion. The former NBA player turned himself in to authorities earlier this week and according to TMZ, he is already out of prison, although just for the time being.

Earlier today, Telfair was allowed to get out of prison because authorities complied with a request from his legal team. Essentially, his lawyers want to appeal the sentence and asked if Telfair could be let go during the appeals process. In the end, the judge decided it was okay, although Telfair will now have to walk around with an ankle monitor and will have a strict curfew.

Dave Sandford/Getty Images

Telfair is currently on house arrest and will not be able to leave his home between 7 P.M. and 7 A.M. If he fails to comply with those rules, he could be sent back to prison immediately.

The former NBA player was able to make bail at $500,000. There is no word yet on when the appealed sentence will be decided.