Former NBA point guard Sebastian Telfair was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Monday, stemming from a 2017 illegal firearm possession. Telfair was convicted of one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in April and faced up to 15 years behind bars.

During his appearance at Brooklyn Supreme Court, an emotional Telfair pleaded with the Judge John Hecht for leniency, and begged not to be 'taken from society right now.' Telfair's rant included the following, according to the New York Post:

“Please don’t take me from society right now,’’ said Telfair. “I am 34. I can go play in China for six years and take care of my family. I’m waiting for my daughter right now to get her period. Real mental illness because I wasn’t around … She hasn’t even gotten her period yet.” Shouting and crying as he spoke, Telfair added, “Sebastian Telfair is going to jail for a … victimless crime. “Put a gun in his hand and fight for us n—a … I go to the gun store. I got an American Express.’’

Check out the footage in the video embedded below.

Telfair entered the NBA straight out of Lincoln High School in 2004 as the 13th overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers. His professional career spanned from 2004-2015, including stops with the Celtics, Timberwolves, Clippers, Suns, Sixers, Raptors and Thunder.