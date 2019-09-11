It's been a whirlwind two years for former NBA player Sebastian Telfair. Telfair played ten seasons in the league and bounced around quite a bit as he played for a total of nine franchises. Back in 2017, Telfair was arrested for illegal firearm possession and this year, he had to go to court. In the end, Telfair was convicted on a count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon which led to the possibility of 15 years in prison. Luckily for Telfair, the judge showed some mercy and only gave him a 3 1/2-year sentence.

According to BOSSIP, Telfair has now turned himself in to authorities and is officially headed to prison where he will serve his sentence. As of right now, Telfair's mental health is being assessed and then he will be transferred to a prison facility. As of right now, he is only eligible for Parole in 2022 which means he will have to serve at least two full years before being freed.

Telfair's story is a cautionary tale of what can happen when you get caught up in the wrong things, despite having a lucrative profession such as being an athlete. At the time of his sentencing, Telfair plead with the judge and seemed to be distraught at the thought of going to jail.

We'll see in a few years if Telfair is able to learn from his mistakes and come back a changed man.