Former NBA point guard Sebastian Telfair was reportedly sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Monday, stemming from a 2017 illegal firearm possession.

Telfair was convicted of one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in April, years after police found marijuana and weapons, including a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition and a ballistic vest, during a traffic stop in Brooklyn's Prospect Heights neighborhood. He was facing a potential sentence of 15 years behind bars, according to TMZ.

According to reports, the 34-year old Brooklyn native was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck in Bed-Stuy around 2:50 a.m. with another man, identified at the time as 18-year old Jami Thomas. Police reportedly pulled them over for driving without headlights on but upon approaching the vehicle they smelled weed and noticed a burning joint inside the truck.

During a search of the truck, officers reportedly found two bags of weed as well as a SIG MPX Pistol, a Ruger LC9s, and a Springfield Armory XD9 Mod 2 Pistol. In total, they found three loaded pistols, a gas-operated submachine gun, extended magazines, ammunition and the ballistic vest.

Telfair entered the NBA straight out of Lincoln High School in 2004 as the 13th overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers. His professional career spanned from 2004-2015, including stops with the Celtics, Timberwolves, Clippers, Suns, Sixers, Raptors and Thunder.