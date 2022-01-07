There has been an astronomical rise in home invasions and robberies in recent months, and many victims have been rich or wealthy individuals who live in exclusive communities. Rappers and their loved ones have shared surveillance footage of criminals attempting to break into their homes, and we previously reported on Lil Durk and his fiancé India Royale allegedly getting into a shootout with unknown assailants.

There was also the news of Jacqueline Avant, the 81-year-old wife of longtime industry icon Clarence Avant, being shot and killed during a home invasion at the top of December. Terrence J was followed home and chased when he attempted to flee, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was confronted by thieves who held her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her while her young children were also in the residence. Blueface's relatives were also victims of a home invasion, and Hitman Holla's girlfriend was shot during a robbery at their house.



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

Although Scott Storch was not himself a victim, his ex-girlfriend whom he reportedly dated from 2015 to 2018, Florence Mirsky, was targeted in a frightening attack. The Sun and Daily Mail report that the former couple shares a child together, and the former seemed to have confirmed with Mirsky that the incident took place at her $5 million San Fernando Valley residence. Mirsky is the owner of the popular Koko Nuggz brand that sells chocolate that looks like cannabis flowers.

According to the outlet, three armed burglars entered the home, zip-tied a housekeeper and her friend, and raided the mansion. The housekeeper told authorities she was house-sitting for Mirsky when rifle-wielding attackers ransacked the place, stealing the house sitter and her friend's phones before taking off.

It is unclear what may have been stolen from the home. Investigators reportedly claim that there were no signs of forced entry, leaving them to theorize that a lock was possibly picked. Tape was said to have been placed over surveillance cameras.

Because the house doesn't have a landline, the zip-tied victims reportedly had to ring the front doorbell in order to trigger a notification that was sent to Mirsky's cellphone. Descriptions of the suspects have yet to be shared.

[via][via]