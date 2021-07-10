With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention putting forth updated guidelines this week, they have suggested that all schools should be set to fully reopen for the upcoming Fall semester.

Precautionary decisions such as social distancing and wearing masks will be in the hands of the school district leaders in order to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

The updated guidance, which you can find in its entirety here, highlights the importance and beneficial nature of children attending school in person. In regards to this, the latest notes read "Revised to emphasize the COVID-19 prevention strategies most important for in-person learning for K-12 schools."

As far as other vital aspects are concerned, the CDC also suggests all students and faculty who have not been vaccinated should continue to be wearing masks indoors, and that anybody feeling under the weather is recommended to stay off-premises to cease potential spread. More specifically, writing, "because of the importance of in-person learning, schools where not everyone is fully vaccinated should implement physical distancing to the extent possible within their structures (in addition to masking and other prevention strategies)".

Following the tumultuous year, students going back to school surely assists in the rebuilding efforts of heading back in the standard way of living.

[Via]