The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly made the world even more dependant on technology than ever. Without being able to leave their homes, people have had to rely on Zoom and Facetime to keep up with their friends. However, in the wake of the pandemic, the music industry has had to take a long, hard look at the future of live music. More artists have been hosting live stream concerts from their home on Instagram Live but that hasn't been bringing in the cash the same way as actual concerts in venues.

Facebook could be leading the charge in the shift of live events. The company announced that Facebook Live will be allowing artists to charge for entry to concert live streams, which will surely prove even more profitable when the world is restored. They will also be re-introducing the Live With a feature that allows co-hosts to jump on a stream as well as live streams for online-only event pages. At this point, Facebook hasn't set in stone just how the payment system will work for paid events.

In addition to live concerts, Facebook will also be allowing users to accept payments for classes and seminars online. Though the payment option has yet to be rolled out, they have allowed donations for non-profit organizations.

Are you feeling this or nah? Sound off in the comments below.

[Via]