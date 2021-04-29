Now that the COVID-19 vaccinations have been made readily available to the general public in the U.S., businesses and institutions of education are trying to piece together how to move forward. Americans have been easing into their new normal as quarantine has ended, but there have been warring opinions regarding the school system.

Some districts have given concerned parents the option of continuing an at-home, Zoom education while other students return to classrooms. There have been debates about if vaccines should be required for in-person learning experiences, but the Centner Academy in Miami has received backlash for stating that they refuse to employ anyone who received the “experimental drug.”



Jeff J Mitchell / Staff / Getty Images

“Until further notice, we ask any employee who has not yet taken the experimental COVID-19 injection, to wait until the end of the school year,” the school wrote in an email to parents. “We also recommended that all faculty and staff hold off on taking the injection until there is further research available on whether this experimental drug is impacting unvaccinated individuals. It is our policy, to the extent possible, not to employ anyone who has taken the experimental COVID-19 injection until further information is known.”

Leila and David Centner run the private school that CBS 4 News reportedly stated costs $30,000 per year. It’s also reported that because they operate as a private employer, they can make certain restrictions to their staff.

“Tens of thousands of women all over the world have recently been reporting adverse reproductive issues from being in close proximity with those who have received any one of the COVID-19 injections,” the school wrote in their email to parents. They also stated, “No one knows exactly what may be causing these irregularities, but it appears that those who have received the injections may be transmitting something from their bodies to those with whom they come in contact.”

Medical officials have debunked these claims and in its letter, the Centner Academy didn’t cite where they received their information. CBS 4 Miami attempted to obtain a statement from someone at Centner, but the outlet received the same email that the parents were given along with an addition.

“We’re doing what we think is in the best interest of the children because children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated," the school added. Do you agree with the academy's decision?

