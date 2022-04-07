Today is a very special day for the world of golf as it is the first day of The Masters. This is the biggest tournament of the year and the 2022 edition brought forth a ton of anticipation in regards to Tiger Woods. After getting into a near-fatal car accident last year, Tiger spent over a year rehabbing his leg, and there was this sliver of hope that he would return in time for this weekend.

This week, Woods confirmed that he would be partaking in the tournament, and so far, he has had a very solid first round. To celebrate his return to the links, Nike has constructed a brand new ad centered around Tiger's comeback, and it features none other than ScHoolboy Q.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

Of course, ScHoolboy Q is a huge golf fan, and he was certainly the perfect person to recruit for this advertisement. Throughout the one-minute spot, Q can be seen taking numerous shots on the golf course, all while asking the viewer whether or not they would let injury get in their way of success. It ends with Q noting that Tiger would always fight back against adversity, and overall, it is a very inspirational message, especially with what Tiger has gone through over the years.

It remains to be seen whether or not Tiger will make it through the weekend, however, it's impressive to see him out there, regardless. Hopefully, he can find himself in the mix on Sunday.