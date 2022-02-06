ScHoolboy Q says that learning to play golf has changed his life and helped him grow as a person. The Black Hippy rapper participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club in Monterey, California over the weekend.

"Coming from where I come from, the life that I had, I never thought about playing golf," the rapper told a PGA reporter. "And I got into it, it changed my mental, it let me learn myself as a person. Like, this is why certain things in my life are going bad or certain things are going good, because of the attitude thing. It fixed my attitude in life. It fixed a whole lot of things about me in life. Life is golf game. It's a golf game. Some good shots, some bad shots. But most importantly, keep going because you never know. Don't give up because you in the sand on your fourth shot, you might chip it in. It just taught me a lot about life, you feel me?"



Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images

Q went on to explain that his interest in golf began after being told that the sport would be "too hard" for him by a friend of his.

"It was a bet," he explained. "We were in the studio, and my boy starts talking crazy. He's a fashion designer who grew up playing with his dad. He says golf's too hard for me. Bets me 10 grand that I can't make a birdie in two years. At this point, the only golfers I'd heard of were Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Arnold Palmer, and him only because of the drink. In less than 10 rounds I made a birdie, sank about a 70-foot putt, and it was over."

Other celebrities to participate in the Pro-Am included Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, actor Alfonso Ribeiro, Hootie & The Blowfish's Darius Rucker, and more.

