Just last year, Tiger Woods got into a horrific car accident that had many fearful of his future in golf. The superstar legend noted that he thought he was going to lose his leg in the accident, although in the end, his leg was saved due to multiple surgeries. Since that time, Tiger has been able to rehab his leg, and fans have been very curious as to if and when he would return to the golf course.

This past week, Woods has been around Augusta, which is the site of The Masters. It is easily the biggest tournament of the entire year, and with Tiger practicing, there has been a real sense that his grand return to the course will happen at Augusta National, which would be iconic.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Today, Woods was practicing at the course prior to being interviewed by reporters. At one point, Woods was asked whether or not he would play, which led to him saying "As of right now I feel like I'm going to play." Woods will make an official decision tomorrow, however, it seems crystal clear that he is going to play, regardless of how some may feel about it.

This is great news for golf fans everywhere, as now, one of the best to ever do it will make his return. Tiger's comebacks have always been inspirational, and there is no doubt that this is another huge accomplishment for a sports icon.