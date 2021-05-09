Scarlett Johansson called out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in a lengthy statement, Saturday, joining numerous stars to call out the group for sexism recently. The HFPA is the body that determines the winners of the Golden Globes.

“As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows. In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences,” the actress said in a statement to Indie Wire. “The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit. Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”



Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

The HFPA came under fire earlier this year for having zero Black members among its 87-person group. The organization has said it plans to increase its membership by 50% and invite more “underrepresented groups.”

The Golden Globe-winning actor continued:

Now is the time to step up and right the wrongs of the past. Our industry is embracing the opportunity for greater equality in this beautiful moment. It is not perfect and long overdo but it is clear what must happen and how. The Justice Movement is offering all of us, the HFPA, and every other entertainment entity, a good way forward. We should all follow suit. It is our audiences and our highest sense of decency that we are ultimately serving with these changes. They are both deserving.

