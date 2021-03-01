Daniel Kaluuya gave a shoutout to the late Nipsey Hussle while accepting his Golden Globe award for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role" for his role as Fred Hampton in the film Judas and the Black Messiah.

“Man, this took out on me. I gave everything,” he said of the role. “Like the great Nipsey Hussle says, ‘We’re here to give until we’re empty.’ And I gave everything.”



Kaluuya's speech and the Golden Globes kicked off with technical difficulties but they were eventually able to get it under control.

Judas and the Black Messiah follows FBI informant William O'Neal as he infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to gain information on Fred Hampton.

“And I couldn’t give it to a more noble man. That is Fred Hampton and I hope generations after this can see how brilliant he fought, how brilliantly he spoke and how brilliantly he loved,” he continued before adding that the character helped him “grow as a man.”

Nipsey Hussle appeared alongside ASAP Rocky, Jay-Z, and more who were featured on the soundtrack to the film.

Judas and the Black Messiah is streaming now on HBO Max.

