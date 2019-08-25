Earlier this week, Forbes revealed their list of highest-paid male actors, which was topped by none other than the hardest working man in Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Now, it’s time to see who earned the title of the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. That honor has been bestowed upon Scarlett Johansson for the second year in a row.

The Black Widow actress leads the way, earning $56 million for her roles this year, which is spearheaded by a Marvel paycheck. She was able to rake in a substantial payday worth $35 million for her role in Avengers: Endgame. Endgame, now the highest-grossing movie of all time, has earned a total of $2.8 billion at the box office so far this year.

Also on the list is Margot Robbie who impressed many with her performance as Sharon Tate in the new Tarantino film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Check out the trailer for the remarkable film below. Robbie earned a total of $23.5 million for her efforts this year.

Rounding out the top ten list is the always impressive Elisabeth Moss, Jennifer Aniston, Big Little Lies costars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as well as more. Check out the full list below courtesy of Forbes.

10. Ellen Pompeo

Earnings: $22 million

9. Charlize Theron

Earnings: $23 million

8. Margot Robbie

Earnings: $23.5 million

7. Elisabeth Moss

Earnings: $24 million

6. Kaley Cuoco

Earnings: $25 million

5. Jennifer Aniston

Earnings: $28 million

4. Nicole Kidman

Earnings: $34 million

3. Reese Witherspoon

Earnings: $35 million

2. Sofia Vergara

Earnings: $44.1 million

1. Scarlett Johansson

Earnings: $56 million