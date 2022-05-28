Scarface isn't one to mince words, especially when it comes to politics. In 2020, the legendary Houston rapper called Trump "an absolute moron" and said that anyone who voted for him is a "fool." Then, after the Capitol Hill insurrection, Scarface lambasted senator Ted Cruz, writing on Twitter, "Houston is very disappointed in you."

Now Scarface is back to call out Ted Cruz once more, this time in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. Just after the tragedy, Cruz attended the annual National Rifle Association convention in Scarface's hometown of Houston. The rapper was clearly livid.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Just before Cruz went to the event, Scarface took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the senator's scheduled appearance. "Man @tedcruz has no compassion for anything or anyone, you took off at a time your constituents needed you most you flew to Cancun during the freeze, you let a man insult your wife, your father, hell he insulted you, and now you’re a trumpet you dare to show up at NRA convention?" Scarface wrote, referencing Cruz's trip to Cancun during a power outage crisis in Texas and his embrace of Trump, who had gone on record insulting Cruz's wife and father.

Scarface continued, even mentioning his own relationship with guns: "Ay @tedcruz imagine the terror those little 4th graders faced, the pain tha families are dealing with right now, This is a bad time to attend an NRA convention, btw I have a 4th grader, and I also have an assault rifle I’d be willing to part with my weapon, but NOT my 4th grader."

Check out Scarface's tweets below, and see how others in the hip hop community are reacting to the Uvalde tragedy here.

