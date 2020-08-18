Some people may be sick and tired of being on lockdown with their significant others, but Saweetie can't get enough of her quarantine time with Quavo. The "Tap In" rapper and her Migos boyfriend have been going strong for some time now, and as fas have been hounding the couple to get married and have babies, Saweetie shared that while their sex life is great, she's not quite ready to have little Swavos anytime soon.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

“I was not nervous about being in quarantine and seeing Quavo because safe sex is great sex so you got to use that latex,” Saweetie jokingly told PageSix. She turned more serious when talking about her future. “I have a lot of goals for myself and, if we’re being honest, my parents had me at a young age, so my grandparents raised me. I never really had that relationship with my mom and my dad. So whenever I have a kid, I want to make sure I have time for them, and right now I don’t.”

The rapper, who is reportedly working gon her Pretty B*tch Music project, did admit that she does want to be a mother someday. “I want to have a boy first so they can watch over the girls," said Saweetie. "All of my big cousins and my uncles were always watching over me. I was protected. They taught me a lot about self-worth, self-value, how to carry myself. Guys would be scared to talk to me because of all my uncles and cousins it was not going down.”

[via]