Saucy Santana & City Girls Snap Over Tre Trax Production On "Shisha"

Joshua Robinson
December 17, 2021 18:11
Shisha
Saucy Santana & City Girls

Saucy Santana and City Girls deliver the collab we've all been waiting for.


Earlier this week, rising Florida rapper Saucy Santana kicked off HNHH's 12 Days of Christmas interview series, and throughout his extensive interview, the sensational LGBTQ artist touched on everything from his viral moments with City Girls' Yung Miami to his signature style, which he deems "undeniable." Further along in the interview, Saucy Santana discussed his project Keep It Playa, and days later, the 16-track album has arrived.

Keep It Playa houses several standout tracks, including collaborations with artists such as BeatKing, Kali, and Rubi Rose, but the song that may end up making the biggest splash in 2022 is "Shisha," which boasts a major appearance from City Girls.

As someone who started out as a makeup artist for Yung Miami and JT, "Shisha" serves as a full-circle moment for Saucy Santana, and all three artists bring a raucous and infectious energy to Tre Trax's thumping production.

Give Saucy Santana and City Girls' playful new collaboration a listen below, and let us know in the comments if you think "Shisha" is a hit or a miss.

Quotable Lyrics

Boy, ‘fore you talk to me better take a number
Need a big dick baller, with the lumber
Money green, dick thick like a cucumber (Yeah)
I don’t want rattlesnake, I want an anaconda
Sigh, rastafari, bust russ bust
Dick, make me pum cry

