She has been busy connecting with her peers and social media influencers online, and recently, it was Saucy Santana's turn to link with the Rap icon. We have continued to report on Minaj spending her nights on Instagram Live with people like Lil Durk—who used his opportunity to plug India Royale's cosmetics business—and her chat with Santana was one that fans couldn't get enough of.

Santana's best friend is Yung Miami, a rapper who Minaj apparently has blocked. While the City Girls star has petitioned for Minaj to unblock her, we're not sure if her request has been fulfilled.

Meanwhile, Santana jokingly-non-jokingly asked Minaj for a feature, and while she did not give him a direct answer at the time, she returned to show that she supports him. Santana's "Walk" single went viral and was quite successful for him, and Minaj returned to social media to show off her strut to his track.

"The QUEEN has stamped," Santana wrote on Instagram. On Twitter, Minaj added, "Bout to post my walk video for my boo Saucy Santanerrrrrrr & yes, I’d work w|him. I stated this when I was doing an interview for #BMUS He’s talented. Point. Blank. Period. And more importantly, I just genuinely love him as a person. His charisma/charm @SaucySantana_"

