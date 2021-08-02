City Girls recently revealed that they are officially in album mode. One would expect that Yung Miami and JT would be in close contact while creating their highly anticipated follow-up to last summer's City On Lock, but according to leaked text messages between the two femcees, they haven't been communicating enough.

In a recent tweet, Yung Miami put her friend and close collaborator on blast by sharing their text messages, and in the screenshot, you can see that Yung Miami has repeatedly reached out to JT over text, questioning why she isn't calling her or checking up on her. JT responds to her playfully by essentially telling her to chill out or by reassuring her that she will give her a call.

Many of her fans took the situation lightly by replying with a bevy of laughing emojis, but others took Yung Miami's tweet as an opportunity to explore the City Girls rapper's astrology chart. Several Twitter users pointed out that Yung Miami's text messages were the textbook definition of an Aquarius. Other fans were less worried about the City Girls rapper's zodiac sign and were far more intrigued by Yung Miami's phone battery and JT's grammatical errors.

Check out the Twitter reactions to Yung Miami's seemingly clingy tendencies below.