When the New York Giants took to the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, not many people were giving them much of a chance. They had just come off of two huge losses and were putting Daniel Jones in at quarterback. Many thought Jones was one of the worst draft picks of all-time but in the end, he proved all of the haters wrong and overcame an 18-point deficit to give the Giants their first win of the season. While this was a huge win for the Giants, they also managed to suffer a loss as running back Saquon Barkley left the game with an injury.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the sophomore running back ended up suffering a high ankle sprain which means he'll have to miss the next four to eight weeks of the season. It even seems like the Giants are expecting him to take all eight weeks, which means they'll be getting him back for Week 12.

Now that Barkley is out for the next little while, the Giants will have to rely on their aerial attack, led by Danny Dimes. It will be fascinating to see if he can follow up his impressive performance from Sunday although it's definitely not going to be easy.

If you're a Giants fan, the loss of Barkley should have you disappointed but the prospect of Jones should ease the pain.