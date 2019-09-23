When the New York Giants selected former Duke Blue Devil quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, a majority of Big Blue supporters were absolutely distraught. Fans across the league mocked the G-Men and the poor kid was even booed when he made an appearance at Yankee Stadium in June.

The jokes came to an abrupt halt on Sunday, as Daniel Jones aka 'Danny Dimes' lit up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his NFL debut, leading the Giants to their first win the season. Jones threw for 336 yards (connecting on 23 of his 36 pass attempts) and two touchdowns to go along with 28 rushing yards and two rushing TDs, including the game-winner in the final 90 seconds of the fourth quarter.

Even more impressive, Jones' heroics came without the use of superstar running back Saquon Barkley, who suffered a high ankle sprain late in the second quarter and did not return. The full extent of Barkley's injury has not yet been determined, but it's not hindering the celebration of Giants fans following Sunday's thrilling victory in Tampa.

Check out some of the reactions to Danny Dimes' historic debut in the tweets embedded below.