Salaam Remi Taps Busta Rhymes, Black Thought & More For "No Peace"

Mitch Findlay
November 11, 2020 14:32
No Peace
Salaam Remi Feat. Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Doug E. Fresh & Mumu Fresh

Salaam Remi lines up Busta Rhymes, Black Thought, Doug E. Fresh, and Mumu Fresh for new protest album "No Peace"


It's been an appropriate time for protest anthems, and producer Salaam Remi has kicked off his brand new album Black On Purpose with the  incendiary call to action "No Peace." Lining up a stacked collective of veteran emcees in Busta Rhymes, Black Thought, Doug E. Fresh, and Mumu Fresh, Salaam Remi sets a classic backdrop with an uptempo breakbeat and some lively brass.

Fresh off the release of his own ELE2: The Wrath Of God album, Busta Rhymes kicks things off with an intense performance, snaring his bars in a manner befitting of his Dragon moniker . In contrast, Black Thought is as professorial as usual, his eloquence unmatched as he leads the charge with an authoritative pen. "Face it, God-forsaken race relations, basically the case for reparations," he muses, over Remi's shuffling production. "In a Chevy Caprice with six degrees of Kevin Bacon, no justice no peace." 

Check out the sociopolitically-driven track now, and should "No Peace" whet your appetite, consider that there is plenty more where that came from on Salaam Remi's Black On Purpose. Check out the full project here, with additional guest appearances from Nas, CeeLo Green, Common, and more. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Face it, God-forsaken race relations, basically the case for reparations
In a Chevy Caprice with six degrees of Kevin Bacon, no justice no peace

Salaam Remi
Salaam Remi Black Thought Busta Rhymes Doug E. Fresh Mumu Fresh black on purpose
