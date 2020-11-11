mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Salaam Remi Enlists Nas, Black Thought & More For "Black On Purpose"

Aron A.
November 11, 2020 13:19
Black On Purpose
Salaam Remi

Salaam Remi releases his new project, "Black On Purpose" with a stacked tracklist including Nas, Busta Rhymes, Black Thought, Common & more.


Salaam Remi has been putting in work all year. In January, he dropped off Do It For The Culture. Before we close out the year, he's back with another new album. Black On Purpose is the latest creation from Remi who masterfully enlists a slew of collaborators to bring his vision to life. Stacked with seventeen tracks, Salaam taps artists like Busta Rhymes, Nas, Stephen Marley, Black Thought, Common, and much more.

"We couldn’t gather in the way we were used to when we needed each other most... Now we are more than likely going to be in for another round of quarantine and we will need each other and music more than ever," he said in a press release. "We were black before the election and we will be black after the election.”

 

Salaam Remi Nas Busta Rhymes Black Thought Common Stephen Marley
