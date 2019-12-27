Antonio Brown had NFL fans excited this morning when it was revealed that he was in New Orleans to work out with the Saints. Fans immediately thought this meant he was signing with them although that's not exactly the case. The Saints are waiting to see what Brown can do while also evaluating whether or not he can behave himself. Since the initial report surfaced, ESPN's Adam Schefter has come through with even more details concerning Brown's trip to NOLA.

As it stands, the league has not finished its investigation into AB and they aren't giving a timetable for when it will be all over. In Schefter's tweet, he reveals that Brown could be suspended for an undetermined amount of time which means even if he's signed, he won't be able to play this season. The Saints are well aware of this and are only bringing him to the facility to explore future options.

If you're an AB fan who was hoping for him to return this season, you will probably be disappointed. The league still has a lot to figure out in regards to their investigation and based on his behavior on social media, the NFL has few reasons to act with some leniency.

Stay tuned for more details on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.